Nigeria: Humanitarian Aid Relief Trust Briefing (March – May 2019 Briefing)
Highlights
President Muhammad Buhari is sworn in for second term
Anti Boko Haram militia frees almost 900 child soldiers
100 Christians killed and hundreds injured in attacks by the Fulani militia
Key Developments
A recent spike in violence in northwestern parts of Nigeria has forced an estimated 20,000 people to seek refuge across the border in Niger since April, according to the UN Refugee Agency. The UNHCR has been working with the Niger authorities to provide basic assistance and register new arrivals, reporting that 18,000 people have gone through the registration process so far.
In April, at least 100 Christians were killed and hundreds of others injured in attacks led by the Fulani militia. According to a Human Rights group, 750-800 Christians were killed by jihadist groups in Nigeria in the first four months of 2019. As the attacks have spread further south, the massacres average at six to seven deaths each day, the report finds.
894 children, including 106 girls who were recruited by pro-government forces have been released, according to the United Nations. The children, who were enlisted to support regular soldiers in the fight against Boko Haram were freed at a ceremony in the north-eastern town of Maiduguri on May 10. The Civilian Joint Task Force said they were released as part of its “commitment to end and prevent the recruitment and use of children.”