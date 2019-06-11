Nigeria: Humanitarian Aid Relief Trust Briefing (March – May 2019 Briefing)

Highlights

Key Developments

A recent spike in violence in northwestern parts of Nigeria has forced an estimated 20,000 people to seek refuge across the border in Niger since April, according to the UN Refugee Agency. The UNHCR has been working with the Niger authorities to provide basic assistance and register new arrivals, reporting that 18,000 people have gone through the registration process so far.

In April, at least 100 Christians were killed and hundreds of others injured in attacks led by the Fulani militia. According to a Human Rights group, 750-800 Christians were killed by jihadist groups in Nigeria in the first four months of 2019. As the attacks have spread further south, the massacres average at six to seven deaths each day, the report finds.