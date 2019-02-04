Nigeria: Humanitarian Aid Relief Trust Briefing (December 2018 - January 2019)

Highlights

- U.S, U.K and EU express concern ahead of presidential elections

- Humanitarian needs continue to grow in Middle-Belt region

- Boko Haram launches series of attacks in north-east Nigeria

Key Developments

- According to The Guardian, more than 9,000 refugees crossed the border into Bodo, Cameroon, after attacks by Boko Haram killed at least fourteen people. Refugees were sent back to Nigeria, where Boko Haram Islamists pose a continuing threat to civilians.

- In December, Amnesty International released a report outlining Nigeria as an area of severe concern as communal violence in the Middle-Belt region escalates. President Buhari expressed his concern over Amnesty International’s ‘activities’, days after the government temporarily banned UNICEF over claims it was training spies sympathetic to Boko Haram.

- The disbandment of the notorious Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) in January recognised years of human rights violations committed by its members, according to the Director of Amnesty International Nigeria, Osai Ojigho, who emphasised that disbandment alone is not enough, and reforms must follow to end “gross violations” by the police.

- The 2018 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI), released in January, listed Nigeria among the highest ranking countries in corruption practices. CPI analysis shows that many democratic institutions are under threat across the globe, especially in countries under governments with authoritarian tendencies. The global community needs to do “more to strengthen checks and balances to protect civilians”, according to the report.