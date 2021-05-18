Nigeria: Humanitarian Access Snapshot (March 2021)

Situation overview

Humanitarian partners reported 1,157 access incidents from January – March 2021 in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe (BAY) states. During the same period in 2020, there were 704 incidents recorded. The data collected this year forecasts heightened insecurity in the coming months if access incidents continue at this rate.

Non-State Armed Groups (NSAGs) disrupted commercial and humanitarian traffic along key Main Supply Routes (MSRs) and in towns, leading to 52 incidents of violence against humanitarian personnel, facilities and assets being recorded and the loss of life of an aid worker. This highlights the noticeable shift in the humanitarian operating environment where aid workers and humanitarian infrastructure are directly targeted. These access challenges continue to disrupt humanitarian operations in North-East Nigeria in locations where access continues to be limited. In addition, there is an estimated 1 million people in inaccessible areas where humanitarian actors consistently seek to reach.

Humanitarian Cargo Notification system operated by OCHA Nigeria continues to function well however cargo movements were delayed in January due to increased military operations. The restriction on the quantity of fuel transported per organization continues to adversely impact humanitarian operations. For the MSRs where government clearances are mandated, the state government and Nigerian Armed Forces (NAF) are actively facilitating all levels of this process.