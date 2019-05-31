31 May 2019

Nigeria: Human rights agenda (May 2019)

Report
from Amnesty International
Published on 31 May 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (4.9 MB)

1. INTRODUCTION

The inauguration of President Muhammadu Buhari on 29 May 2019 for a second term in office following the 23 February presidential election presents an opportunity for the incoming administration to demonstrate its oft-stated commitment to human rights and undertake urgent and concrete actions to strengthen their promotion and protection in Nigeria. Although the Nigerian Constitution of 1999 (as amended) in Chapter IV contains provisions on human rights and Nigeria has ratified several international and regional human rights treaties, the country is plagued with decades of human rights violations and abuses perpetrated by state and non-state actors respectively. Amnesty International has documented many and various forms of human rights violations, the victims of which continue to lack redress.

As the new administration takes office for a 4-year term, Amnesty International is recommending some concrete measures to ensure that human rights are better respected, protected, promoted and fulfilled in Nigeria. In this regard, Amnesty International calls on the new administration to:

  1. End all forms of violence against women and girls
  2. Protect the rights of children
  3. Ensure accountability for the Niger Delta clean-up
  4. Guarantee freedom of expression
  5. End torture, enforced disappearances and extrajudicial executions
  6. Secure Economic, Social and Cultural Rights
  7. Protect the civic space and improve the operating environment for human rights defenders and activists
  8. Abolish the death penalty and commute all death sentences

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.