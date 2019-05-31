Nigeria: Human rights agenda (May 2019)
1. INTRODUCTION
The inauguration of President Muhammadu Buhari on 29 May 2019 for a second term in office following the 23 February presidential election presents an opportunity for the incoming administration to demonstrate its oft-stated commitment to human rights and undertake urgent and concrete actions to strengthen their promotion and protection in Nigeria. Although the Nigerian Constitution of 1999 (as amended) in Chapter IV contains provisions on human rights and Nigeria has ratified several international and regional human rights treaties, the country is plagued with decades of human rights violations and abuses perpetrated by state and non-state actors respectively. Amnesty International has documented many and various forms of human rights violations, the victims of which continue to lack redress.
As the new administration takes office for a 4-year term, Amnesty International is recommending some concrete measures to ensure that human rights are better respected, protected, promoted and fulfilled in Nigeria. In this regard, Amnesty International calls on the new administration to:
- End all forms of violence against women and girls
- Protect the rights of children
- Ensure accountability for the Niger Delta clean-up
- Guarantee freedom of expression
- End torture, enforced disappearances and extrajudicial executions
- Secure Economic, Social and Cultural Rights
- Protect the civic space and improve the operating environment for human rights defenders and activists
- Abolish the death penalty and commute all death sentences