24 Aug 2019

Nigeria - Heavy rainfall and flooded IDP camps in the northeast (DG ECHO, NGOs) (ECHO Daily Flash of 24 August 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
24 Aug 2019

  • Heavy rainfall was reported in northeast Nigeria. Many IDP camps in Borno State are completely flooded, with hundreds of shelters destroyed and thousands of families affected. The situation is further aggravated by the lack of proper drainage in most camps.

  • Incessant rains also led to the displacement of 5,300 people in Yobe State. The displaced persons are in dire need of shelter, food assistance and non-food items.

  • The Adamawa State Government recently declared an outbreak of cholera. As of 21 August, 665 cases and 4 deaths were reported. Acute water diarrhea cases are also increasing in Borno State.

  • About 40% of IDPs camps are severely overcrowded and do not respect the minimum standards in terms of shelter and sanitation resulting in risks of epidemics. 1.6 million people have limited access to water.

