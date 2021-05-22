Nigeria: Guidance Note on Transitional Shelter Solutions, May 2021

INTRODUCTION

In light of ensuring effective, efficient, and relevant delivery of shelter assistance to meet critical needs of vulnerable displacement affected population in North-East Nigeria.

The Shelter/NFI and CCCM sector, in close collaboration with partners and relevant government authorities developed this guidance note to provide partners with the most effective and practical step-by-step procedures for implementing transitional shelter.

The usual response by shelter partners has been the emergency shelter kits, emergency shelter (Bama Types), transitional shelter (Dikwa Model), and Reinforced/Emergency shelter (Bakasi Model). That response has many advantages including delivery timeline (easy and fast to deploy). The usual lifespan of an emergency shelter ranges between 0–6 month and six months -to- one year; depending on the panel of response option. Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) living in low-income neighborhoods, camp settlements, informal settlements and host communities continue to live in dire situation.

The dwellings were often done with emergency shelter materials which are ill-suited to protect people from harsh weather. As stated, IDPs shelter are not sufficiently waterproofed and contains leaks, lack of insultation, termite destruction, etc.

It is always a challenge to support shelter response for affected population over this period, shelter provided to Internally displaced persons during the time must meet reasonable quality standards to last several years, offering populations affected a safe, secure, healthy and dignified living condition.

Returnees face a wide range of difficulties upon return i.e. meeting basic needs such as shelter. To ensure that, their basic needs to shelter solution and rehabilitation of damaged shelters to embed them in their communities and encourage them to remain.

Observed and assessed inadequate shelters since the inception of returns in key hot-spot areas across the BAY states has negatively impacted health and livelihoods, thus constraining reconstruction and recovery. These documents will clearly define transitional shelter solutions to assist the shelter sector and partners in selecting the best responses in targeted geographical areas and helping on the best way to implement an effective transitional shelter program.