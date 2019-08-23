23 Aug 2019

Nigeria - Growing insecurity in the northeast (DG ECHO, NGOs) (ECHO Daily Flash of 23 August 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 23 Aug 2019
  • On 18 August, an armed group attacked the humanitarian hub in Banki, Borno State. Consequently, several agencies relocated their staff and temporarily suspended their operations.
  • Recently, several security incidents have taken place on the main roads of Borno State. On 20, 21 and 22 August, armed actors planted improvised explosive devices and attacked security forces on the Maiduguri-Bama road. On 21 August, an armed group attacked Gubio and Magumeri towns, and looted and burnt down a number of civilian buildings and humanitarian assets, such as medical facilities and schools. On 21 August, an armed group abducted several civilians travelling on the Maiduguri-Monguno road.
  • This increase in security incidents further reduces the already limited access to the conflict-affected population. The number of people unable to access life-saving assistance, previously estimated at close to one million, can be expected to rise further. People living in areas inaccessible for humanitarian actors report severe movement restrictions and supply disruptions, harvest confiscations, widespread hunger, increasing insecurity and very limited access to healthcare services.

