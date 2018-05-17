Nigeria: Gender Based Violence Sub-Sector - Quarterly Bulletin (January - March 2018) Issue 02

Gender Based Violence (GBV) remains one of the most serious threats to the health and safety of women and girls worldwide. The challenge is bigger in North East Nigeria where women and girls are at increased risk of violence and abduction. The situation has worsened with the ongoing insurgency and counter insurgency efforts that has gone on for almost a decade. The environment remains dangerous, with immense protection challenges for girls, women, boys and men.

GBV Sub Sector Key Highlights

Progress towards achieving HRP indicators: 30 GBV sub sector partners have jointly reached 169,553 individuals. Out of this, 18,170 individuals have received specialized GBV services including case management for psychosocial support services, healthcare & medical services and safety and security services. 12,480 women and girls have received material support such as dignity kits, clothing, blankets, firewood among others. Over 5,000 women and girls have utilized services offered by different partners within Women and Girls Friendly Spaces (WGFS), while 7,420 individuals have benefitted from skills acquisition and livelihood support programmes including VLSA.

Overall, the sub sector has reached 10% of its target for 2018, over 50% of these total beneficiaries reached, receive multiple and at times on going services from either the same partner or different partners through inter agency referral processes. It’s also important to note that the sub sector has noted a considerable under reporting in relation to cases referred outside the case management agencies hence the need to strengthen incident management.

Security sector engagement: 27 (12F, 15M) focal persons from 4 security agencies (Military, Police, CJTF and NSCDC) received training centered on strengthening their knowledge and understanding on the key concepts as well as response mechanisms of GBV and SEA. The inter-agency training was facilitated by staff from various organizations with a rich blend of experience. They explored the role of these key institutions in preventing and responding to GBV/SEA, existing accountability mechanisms and discussed strategies of working with the security sector and relevant actors.

In February 2018, the Umar Shehu specialist hospital, in Maiduguri – Borno State, with support from DFID, launched a new referral centre. The renovated facility has been resourced and equipped to handle rape and related sexual violence cases as well as receive referrals from other health facilities for complicated cases. The facility has been equipped with improved technology for forensics, has confidential consultation/ examination room, counselling rooms, secured filling cabinets, six bed capacity monitoring room, separated toilets and a centre for data collection and analysis.

GBV Response Assessment: in collaboration with the GBV AoR, the GBV sub sector is conducting a rapid assessment of GBV response services Borno and later Adamawa and Yobe states. The assessment is mapping existing services, determine whether they meet global standards of care and identify potential barriers that might inhibit women and girls from accessing these services. The results of the assessment will enable partners to target their interventions based on identified needs; be used as an advocacy tool to generate more funds and interest in protection concerns; strengthen coordination to ensure the most vulnerable have access to services.

Dapchi Girls Response: upon the release of the104 girls who were alleged to be abducted by the none state armed groups, the GBV Sub Sector led by Yobe State Ministry of Women and Social Development (MoWASD), in partnership with UNFPA, State Ministry of Health and State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) provided response interventions.

Transitions: with potential to significantly impact on the strategic direction of GBV response. The humanitarian community welcomed a new Deputy Humanitarian Coordinator, Mr Yassine Gaba. He joined Nigerian operation from 15 March 2018.

Mrs Yabawa Kolo, former Director of Women Affairs in Borno State MoWASD and chair the sub sector for over three years, was appointed as the Chairperson for Borno State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA). This appointment is critical for the GBV sub sector as it will ensure that key issues relating to GBV and gender will be prioritized by the state government at the highest level. She has been replaced by Mrs Falmata Omar Lawan.