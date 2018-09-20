Nigeria: Gender Based Violence Sub-Sector - Quarterly Bulletin (April - June 2018) Issue 03

GBV Key Highlights for Q2: April – June 2018

Referral Pathways: Through on-going field coordination initiatives, contextualized referral pathways have been developed for Bama and Gwoza in Borno and the referral pathway for Yola in Adamawa has been revised. Field level referral mechanisms for responding to the needs GBV survivors is done through participatory processes that include mapping of available services, development of referral pathways, validation exercises involving field-based partners and community sensitisation on available services and entry points.

Engagement with the security sector: The technical working group on engagement of security actors conducted a 4-days GBV/PSEA training for 28 military focal persons from 7 Division.

They will be working closely with field partners to facilitate reporting and referrals for survivor assistance and accountability and will step down the training to the field-based officers to raise awareness and facilitate engagement. This training marks the foundation for development of formal cooperation and information sharing initiatives with the military to enhance referrals and accountability.

Reception centre management strategy: As part of the inter sector reception management strategy coordinated by the CCCM/NFI/Shelter sector, the GBV Sub Sector has developed an operational framework and guidelines for interventions in reception centres and transit facilities Agency Focal Points have been identified to coordinate GBV interventions at the reception centres for four locations.

The PSEA Nigeria Action Plan 2018 was finalized and endorsed by the OHCT. It aims to strengthen the PSEA framework for the north-east Nigeria humanitarian response under the four pillars, namely; Prevention of SEA; Response to SEA including victim assistance;

Management and coordination and Engagement with and support of local populations – which cuts across all the three.The plan has prioritized the implementation of an SEA inter-agency community-based complaints mechanism.

While access to safe energy for cooking remains a major challenge, key engagements on the nexus between food security, energy access, GBV, gender roles, government engagement and community participation, took centre stage during this reporting period. Capacity building was provided on “Energy, environment and people-centered approaches” to 30 partners. Key challenges and issues relating to energy access and use in displacement settings and implications on gender roles and GBV were discussed extensively, including the exposure of women and girls to GBV while collecting fuel wood. The SAFE WG has been urged to explore and test approaches most effective in reducing risks associated with a lack of access to energy for cooking in Northeast Nigeria.