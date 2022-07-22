Nigeria: GBV/ASRH need assessment report in Pulka, Dikwa - Borno State - NE Nigeria (January 2022)

The purpose of this Gender Based violence (GBV) and Adolescent Sexual Reproductive Health (ASRH) needs assessment is to inform development of ECHO/ HIP 2022 call for proposal. It aimed at identifying key GBV and ASRH needs, gaps, accessibility risks being experienced while women and girls are seeking service i.e WASH, shelter, Health, School and gender and social constraints that need to be addressed by the project design. The assessment was conducted between 11 th -15th January 2022 in Pulka and Dikwa LGAs in Borno State, NE Nigeria. The main objective of the assessment was to understand GBV and ASRH needs to inform project design and implantation phases.

Qualitative and quantitative data collection approaches were used; with quantitative data being collected using a structured questionnaire adopted from IASC GBV toolkit and qualitative data being collected using a Focus Group Discussion guide (FGD) that was also adopted from the IASC GBV toolkit. Quantitative data was collected by 1 female NCA staffs and 6(3 male and 3 female) community volunteers in Pulka, while in Dikwa, NCA engaged 6 enumerator who were supported by 2 female NCA staffs. A total of 270 respondents provided quantitative data for the survey whilst 96 refugees participated in the 17 FGDs that were conducted in the two IDP camps- Dikwa and Pulka. Quantitative data was collected using tablets that had KoBoCollect, a mobile data collection software installed in them. Data cleaning and analysis were conducted using Statistical Product and Service Solutions (SPSS) or excel sheet. In additional, observations were done in Zulum Primary Health facility in Pulka, Government Primary Health in Dikwa and in the community using and safety audit tool kit respectively.

The following were the key findings from the survey:

◼ 87% are displaced population because of the crisis

◼ The most significant safety and security concerns for women and girls are sexual violence 40%, experiencing violence at home 25% while 10% of respondent feel threatened when travelling outside from the Community

◼ 57% of respondent adolescent girls said they face fear of sexual violence the most with 12% mentioning trafficking

◼ Women reported the most common form of violence is domestic violence at 37% and physical violence (12%) while adolescent girls reported rape is higher 30% rape, sexual violence, and early marriage 20% each and sexual harassment 10%

◼ The context at which rape and sexual violence happens the most is 38% at home; 24% while going to the latrine; 14% at School; 14% when going to collect firewood while 5% when accessing other services.

◼ Women survivors of GBV mostly seek services to 45% community leaders, 33% NGO;14% police and CJTF and 11% family members while adolescent girls preferred seeking help from family members 67%; NGO 22% and community leaders 11%.

◼ Asked if there has been reported incidences of sexual abuse and exploitation, 88% of girls and women said yes.

◼ Some of the safety measures put in place to minimize protection risks, 67% mention presence of community safety groups; 22% said there is increased number of CJTF while 11% said there is firewood collection patrols

◼ 67% of women and girls’ responders said there no available health services accessible all times.

Regarding availability of female doctors and nurse. Mid wives at the health facility 67% said NO.

◼ 73% of women and girls’ responders mention the main reason why they may not access health service is because of fear of being identified as survivors of GBV. And 88% of women and girls said there is no psychological and social support system for GBV survivors.

◼ 78% of the respondents said that there is no functional referral system between health providers and Organizations providing Psychosocial support (PSS).

◼ 80% of women and girls respondent are in need of skills acquisition and livelihood activities to reduce vulnerability and provide for their families.