04 Jun 2019

Nigeria - Forced displacement (DG ECHO, UN agencies, NGOs) (ECHO Daily Flash of 04 June 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 04 Jun 2019 View Original

The Nigerian army relocated more than 10,000 civilians to Damboa (Borno State) ahead of military operations, while others trekked more than 50 km to reach Damboa. Some assistance is being provided, but more than 8,000 people, mostly women and children, are without shelter. Water, sanitation and food assistance remain insufficient. The relocation did not involve humanitarian partners. Of the 5,134 children screened on arrival, 44% suffered from acute malnutrition, and 4% of severe acute malnutrition. Family separation, as well as separated and unaccompanied children, have been observed. Movement restrictions and market closure impair access to basic goods and increase dependency on humanitarian assistance.

