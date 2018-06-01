Nigeria Food Security Outlook Update May 2018

Over 100,000 additional displaced people registered in the northeast since February

KEY MESSAGES

• As of April 2018, an estimated 1.88 million people are displaced in the northeast, including in Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, Bauchi, Gombe, and Taraba States. This represents an increase of nearly 100,000 individuals from the previous round of estimates in February. In Benue and Nasarawa States, estimates indicate that approximately 300,000 individuals have been displaced due to conflict between pastoralists and farmers. Most of the displaced are heavily dependent on assistance, as market disruptions, restricted off-season activities, and above-average staple prices have severely limited the coping options for displaced households.

• Humanitarian actors have reached a monthly average of 2.25 million people with food assistance in Borno, Yobe, and Adamawa States since March 2017, including 2.58 million people reached in April 2018. However, despite the increasing population of displaced households in both Adamawa and Yobe States, food assistance in these states declined by 29 percent and 10 percent, respectively, between March and April 2018, primarily due to funding constraints.

• Most households in central and northern Borno, southern Yobe, and northern Adamawa States who have been impacted by the conflict continue to depend on humanitarian assistance for limited food access and are facing Crisis (IPC Phase 3!), while others who are unable to access assistance are facing Emergency (IPC Phase 4) outcomes. Other households in these areas have access to both income-earning opportunities and functioning markets and remain in Crisis (IPC Phase 3). Populations less affected by the conflict across the three states are Stressed (IPC Phase 2). Significant areas within these regions remain inaccessible to humanitarian actors, and it is likely that outcomes are similar or worse than in adjoining accessible areas.

• Household food stocks and market supplies continue to deplete towards the onset of the typical lean season across the country. However, except for in the northeast, most poor households are depending partly on their own production, market purchases, and labor work to maintain typical access to income and food. Prices for most staple foods are currently lower than last year, but remain above average. Most poor households outside of the northeast are able to meet basic food needs and are in Minimal (IPC Phase 1) acute food insecurity.