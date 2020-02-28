Nigeria Food Security Outlook Update, February to September 2020

Persisting and escalating conflicts in the northeast and other northern areas increasing assistance needs

KEY MESSAGES

Households that have been the worst affected by Boko Haram conflict in many parts of Borno, northern Adamawa, and southern Yobe states are facing Crisis (IPC Phase 3) and Emergency (IPC Phase 4) outcomes. Households trapped in inaccessible areas are likely facing similar or worse outcomes relative to neighboring accessible areas. Extreme levels of acute food insecurity, including Famine (IPC Phase 5) are also possible in a worst-case scenario where conflict significantly restricts humanitarian access and household movement.

Internally displaced persons in camps across the three northeast states remain accessible to humanitarian actors and are mainly dependent on humanitarian food assistance and are engaged in atypical livelihoods activities such as petty trading, crafts, domestic work and construction labor work, which earns them a restricted income. Thus, they are only able to meet their basic food needs but are unable to afford non-food needs and are facing Stressed! (IPC Phase 2!) outcomes through at least May 2020.

The worst conflict affected households in the northwest – Sokoto, Zamfara, and Katsina states, and in the central zone of Nigeria – Plateau, Kaduna, Taraba, Niger, Benue and Nasarawa states who remain displaced are dependent on atypical livelihood activities. At least 20 percent are minimally able to meet food needs only and will experience Stressed (IPC Phase 2) food insecurity through May 2020. As pastoralists return to their bases during the growing season and near the start of the lean season, these worst affected households in the northwest will likely face Crisis (IPC Phase 3) between June and September.