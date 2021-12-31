Nigeria Food Security Outlook Update, December 2021

Conflict in the Northwest drives large-scale displacement disrupting livelihoods and the ongoing harvest

KEY MESSAGES

• Conflict in the Northeast has declined in recent months; however, remains relatively high. Given the decline in conflict and the government facilitating the movement of households back to their area of origin, six IDP settlements have closed in and around Maiduguri. Returned householdsreceived resettlement packages and some assistance as they slowly rebuild their livelihoods.These households are expected to engage in some labor activities and dry season cultivation. Overall, despite increased engagement in cropping activities relative to recent seasons across the Northeast, most households have limited access to food and income. This, coupled with the atypically high staple food prices, results in lower-than-normal household purchasing power. As a result, Crisis (IPC Phase 3) outcomes are expected to continue with Emergency (IPC Phase 4) outcomes anticipated in some inaccessible areas.

• In recent months, there has been an upsurge in the level of banditry and kidnapping in the Northwest and Central states, driving high levels of displacement and disruption to household engagement in livelihood activities. In November, according to UNHCR,over 11,500 people were displaced from the Northwest to Niger Republic, indicating continued high levels of conflict. Despite the ongoing harvest, Stressed (IPC Phase 2) and Crisis (IPC Phase 3) outcomes are expected to persist across most parts of the region. The anticipated off-season activities starting in December will be significantly below average, limiting income and food access. Most households will continue to experience constrained food access and food consumption gaps through May 2022.

• Macroeconomic conditions continued to slightly improve in November as international oil prices and demand increased, leading to increases in foreign reserves. However, the NGN value remains stable relative to the previous month on both the official and parallel markets, likely due to the influx of remittances associated with the end of the year holidays. This, coupled with high staple demand and high transaction costs, continues to drive atypical staple prices across the country during the harvest period. Staple prices remain significantly above average across much of the country and are expected to remain so through May 2022 as market demand increases and supply declines.