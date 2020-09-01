Nigeria Food Security Outlook Update, August 2020

Combined impacts of conflict and COVID-19, as well as flooding, increasing assistance needs

KEY MESSAGES

• Sustained conflict and military operations associated with Boko Haram coupled with the COVID-19 pandemic and related restrictions have led to an increase in the population facing Crisis (IPC Phase 3) or worse outcomes. In much of the Northeast, household purchasing power is below average as staple food prices remain significantly above normal. This is constraining food access as households’ income-earning opportunities through labor or self-employment remain constrained.

• Worst conflict-affected households in the northwest and central states remain displaced and are unable to engage in normal livelihood activities and have difficulty earning income. Moreover, flooding has resulted in further displacement in these areas. Most displaced households are market dependent with low purchasing power, which is restricting food and non-food access. Worst-affected households are facing Crisis (IPC Phase 3), particularly in the northwest, and Stressed (IPC Phase 2) are present in many conflict and flood-affected areas.

• Most poor urban households mainly rely on daily labor and self-employment to access income for purchasing food.

The direct and indirect impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have constrained livelihood activities among the urban poor. Thus, the atypically high staple prices have constrained food access for most urban poor with these areas experiencing Stressed (IPC Phase 2). As restriction measures ease, engagement in daily labor is likely to increase, improving access to non-food items and Minimal (IPC Phase 1) outcomes are expected to emerge.