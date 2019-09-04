Nigeria Food Security Outlook Update, August 2019

Persistent attacks in the northeast continue to lead to displacement and food assistance needs

KEY MESSAGES

Households worst affected by conflict in the northeast will continue to face Crisis (IPC Phase 3) and Emergency (IPC Phase 4) until January 2020. Inaccessible and hard to reach areas are likely facing similar or worse outcomes, and there remains a risk of Famine (IPC Phase 5) in these areas. Populations in camps, who are largely dependent on humanitarian assistance are experiencing Stressed (IPC Phase 2!). Households less affected by the conflict are experiencing Stressed (IPC Phase 2).

Populations displaced by armed banditry, kidnapping and the farmer/herder conflict in northwest and north central parts of Nigeria, who are not able to access their normal livelihoods, will remain in Stressed (IPC Phase 2) through September 2019.