Nigeria Food Security Outlook Update, April 2020

KEY MESSAGES

COVID-19 restrictions are negatively impacting households’ livelihoods, specifically in urban areas, as federal and state governments implement lockdown measures and movement restrictions. These measures have also decreased both formal and informal trade across the country. The combined loss of household income, and in some cases price increases, has led to an increase in the population facing Crisis (IPC Phase 3).

Households affected by insurgency, mainly in Borno and parts of Adamawa and Yobe States will continue to face Crisis (IPC Phase 3) or Emergency (IPC Phase 4) outcomes through September. Populations in hard to reach and inaccessible areas are likely facing similar or worse outcomes, and the risk of Famine (IPC Phase 5) continues in these areas. Displaced households living in camps who are largely dependent on humanitarian assistance are experiencing Stressed! (IPC Phase 2!).

Displaced households in the northwest and central states of Nigeria, particularly in Benue, Plateau, and Katsina, and others in Zamfara and Sokoto States are unable to engage in normal livelihood activities. Coupled with the COVID-19 pandemic impacts more households are expected to face Stressed (IPC Phase 2) outcomes through May. Households worst affected by conflict coupled with the COVID-19 impact in Zamfara, Sokoto and Katsina states will experience Crisis (IPC Phase 3) between June and September.