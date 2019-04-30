30 Apr 2019

Nigeria Food Security Outlook Update, April 2019

Report
from Famine Early Warning System Network
Published on 30 Apr 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (695.13 KB)

An estimated 1.8 million people remain displaced in Lake Chad area due to persistent conflict

KEY MESSAGES

  • Most households in southern Yobe, northern Adamawa and Borno states worst affected by the insurgency will continue facing Crisis (IPC Phase 3) and Emergency (IPC Phase 4) until September 2019. Populations in hard to reach areas are likely facing similar or worse food security situation relative to adjoining accessible areas. Populations in camps are mainly dependent on humanitarian assistance are Stressed (IPC Phase 2!). Population less affected by the conflict are in Stressed (IPC Phase 2).

  • Humanitarian actors continue to provide assistance, and reached about 1.5 million people across northeast Nigeria in February, 1.3 million of whom were in Borno state. However, gaps still exist in multisectoral areas for the vulnerable population affected by the insurgency. The recent intense attacks by insurgents leading to substantial displacement of population exacerbates the increasing assistance needs.

  • Herder/farmer conflict and armed banditry affected households who remain displaced in Zamfara and Katsina states are in Stressed (IPC Phase 2) outcomes through September 2019.

  • Most households are consuming own production across the country. They are engaged in normal dry season harvesting, petty trading, and livestock sales to earn income. Others are engaged in unskilled labor work, wild food collection, and seasonal credit to access food and are facing No Acute Food Insecurity (IPC Phase 1) outcome through September 2019.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb hit a new record in 2018

In November 2018, 977,000 users visited ReliefWeb - the highest monthly usage since the site was launched more than 20 years ago.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.