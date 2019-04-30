Nigeria Food Security Outlook Update, April 2019

An estimated 1.8 million people remain displaced in Lake Chad area due to persistent conflict

KEY MESSAGES

Most households in southern Yobe, northern Adamawa and Borno states worst affected by the insurgency will continue facing Crisis (IPC Phase 3) and Emergency (IPC Phase 4) until September 2019. Populations in hard to reach areas are likely facing similar or worse food security situation relative to adjoining accessible areas. Populations in camps are mainly dependent on humanitarian assistance are Stressed (IPC Phase 2!). Population less affected by the conflict are in Stressed (IPC Phase 2).

Humanitarian actors continue to provide assistance, and reached about 1.5 million people across northeast Nigeria in February, 1.3 million of whom were in Borno state. However, gaps still exist in multisectoral areas for the vulnerable population affected by the insurgency. The recent intense attacks by insurgents leading to substantial displacement of population exacerbates the increasing assistance needs.

Herder/farmer conflict and armed banditry affected households who remain displaced in Zamfara and Katsina states are in Stressed (IPC Phase 2) outcomes through September 2019.