Nigeria Food Security Outlook, October 2021 to May 2022

Assistance needs to be high given increasing conflict in the west, high prices, and below-average harvests

KEY MESSAGES

Conflict, the poor macroeconomy, and a belowaverage main season harvest will likely drive high assistance needs in 2022. Conflict across the north of the country continues to limit households' movement to earn income and access to fields for the ongoing harvest. While conflict has declined in recent months in the Northeast, worst-affected poor households continue to face consumption gaps given limited market access and eroded coping capacity. In the northwest, where high levels of conflict persist and market restrictions are in place, poor households increasingly face difficulty meeting their food needs. In the rest of the country, the harvest is increasing food security, but high food and non-food prices are expected to drive declining food access in early 2022 as household food stocks decline.

In the northeast, the harvest is contributing to food security improvements and is expected to be better than last year but still lower than precrisis levels as conflict and insecurity still disrupt full engagement in agricultural activities. Food prices remain high in the Northeast, and income-earning opportunities continue to be periodically disrupted by insecurity. Many poor households face slight to moderate food consumption gaps or are engaging in negative coping to meet their food needs and are in Crisis (IPC Phase 3). Emergency (IPC Phase 4) outcomes exist in Abadam, Kukawa, and Guzamala LGAs where affected households remain inaccessible to humanitarian actors and face significant difficulty engaging in activities to access food.

Kidnapping and banditry in the Northwest and Northcentral states continues to escalate, leading the government to shut down telecommunication services in Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna, and Niger states amid military response. The ongoing conflict between the government and armed groups has led to displacement, market disruptions, and limitations to populations engaging in labor and accessing markets. Worst-affected areas are expected to remain in Crisis (IPC Phase 3) throughout the projection period, with some households in Emergency (IPC Phase 4) and Catastrophe (IPC Phase 5).