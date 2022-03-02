Nigeria Food Security Outlook, February to September 2022

Poor macroeconomic conditions and conflict are expected to drive food insecurity across the North

Key Messages

Humanitarian assistance needs in Nigeria are expected to be atypically high during the June to September peak of the lean season, with the highest concentration of assistance needs in the Northeast, Northwest, and North-central states. These high needs are driven by high levels of conflict disrupting livelihood activities and resultant displacement, low production, and significantly above-average prices not just in Nigeria but across West Africa. The most severe outcomes are expected in some inaccessible areas of the Northeast, where Emergency (IPC Phase 4) outcomes are expected with widespread Crisis (IPC Phase 3) outcomes likely through at least September in the Northeast, Northwest, and North-central states.

Due to continued poor macroeconomic conditions, increased transportation costs, and below-average production, high prices are limiting household purchasing power. Despite rising international oil prices, macroeconomic conditions remain poor as annual inflation remains high. The elevated domestic fuel prices are driving high transportation costs, putting further pressure on local markets. Food prices remain significantly above average across the country and will continue to increase, peaking during the June to September period. Maize prices, a major staple for many poor households, in January in Dawanau market in Kano are 27 percent higher than last year and 65 percent above average.

Conflict in Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe states persists, disrupting livelihood activities. Many poor and conflict-affected households have exhausted their own produced food stocks and are market reliant. High staple food prices and limited access to income are resulting in many households facing Crisis (IPC Phase 3) outcomes. Households worst affected by the conflict and those in difficult-to-access areas have limited access to humanitarian assistance and are mainly dependent on wild foods. As a result, Emergency (IPC Phase 4) outcomes in Kukawa, Guzamala, Abadam, Gubio, and Magumeri LGAs in Borno State are present and expected to persist.

Increasing conflict in the Northwest and Northcentral areas restricts food and income access, which is further constrained by atypically high food prices. The dry season harvest in April/May will be below average limiting improvements in access to own produced foods. During the typical lean season between June and September households are anticipated to have limited food stocks and face significantly above-average food prices. Furthermore, income-earning opportunities and wages are likely to be below average, leading to reduced purchasing power. Food access will likely decline with Crisis (IPC Phase 3) outcomes becoming more widespread during the June to September period. Some households will experience large food consumption gaps and are expected to face Emergency (IPC Phase 4).