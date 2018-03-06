Nigeria: Food Assistance Fact Sheet Updated March 6, 2018

SITUATION

Prolonged conflict perpetuated by Boko Haram in northeast Nigeria has spurred massive displacement and undermined food security. As of February 2018, the insurgency had displaced more than 1.6 million people within Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states and forced over 214,000 Nigerians to flee into neighboring Cameroon, Chad and Niger, according to the International Organization for Migration and the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

A recent Cadre Harmonisé (CH) analysis—a tool used in West Africa for the classification and quantification of food insecurity—projected that nearly 3.7 million people in Adamawa,

Borno and Yobe will likely face Crisis (Phase 3) or worse levels of acute food insecurity during the June–August lean season, the period of the year when food is scarcest.