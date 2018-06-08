Nigeria: Food Assistance Fact Sheet - Updated June 7, 2018

SITUATION

Prolonged conflict perpetuated by Boko Haram and the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria West Africa has spurred massive displacement and undermined food security in northeast Nigeria. As of April 2018, the insurgency had displaced more than 1.7 million people within Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states and forced nearly 212,000 Nigerians to flee into neighboring Cameroon, Chad and Niger, according to the UN.

A recent Cadre Harmonisé (CH) analysis—a tool used in West Africa for the classification and quantification of food insecurity—projected that nearly 3 million people in Adamawa, Borno and Yobe will likely face Crisis (Phase 3) or worse levels of acute food insecurity during the June–August lean season, the period of the year when food is scarcest.