08 Jun 2018

Nigeria: Food Assistance Fact Sheet - Updated June 7, 2018

from US Agency for International Development
Published on 07 Jun 2018 View Original
SITUATION

  • Prolonged conflict perpetuated by Boko Haram and the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria West Africa has spurred massive displacement and undermined food security in northeast Nigeria. As of April 2018, the insurgency had displaced more than 1.7 million people within Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states and forced nearly 212,000 Nigerians to flee into neighboring Cameroon, Chad and Niger, according to the UN.

  • A recent Cadre Harmonisé (CH) analysis—a tool used in West Africa for the classification and quantification of food insecurity—projected that nearly 3 million people in Adamawa, Borno and Yobe will likely face Crisis (Phase 3) or worse levels of acute food insecurity during the June–August lean season, the period of the year when food is scarcest.

  • The conflict and resulting population displacement have interrupted livelihoods, disrupted markets and hindered agricultural production in northeast Nigeria, and many vulnerable households in the region remain heavily reliant on emergency food assistance to meet their basic needs, the Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS NET) reports. FEWS NET anticipates that Crisis (IPC 3) or Emergency (IPC 4) levels of acute food insecurity will persist through September in most of Borno, as well as parts of Adamawa and Yobe. Furthermore, populations in areas that relief actors are unable to reach are likely facing similar or worse outcomes compared to those in accessible areas.

RESPONSE

  • USAID’s Office of Food for Peace (FFP) has provided emergency food assistance to vulnerable, crisis-affected populations in northeast Nigeria since FY 2015. Currently, FFP works with non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to respond to the urgent food needs of an estimated 800,000 people by distributing locally purchased food, targeted cash transfers and food vouchers in Adamawa, Borno and Yobe. This in-kind and market-based assistance is increasing household access to food while bolstering dietary diversity and fostering the recovery of local economies.

  • Through its partner the UN World Food Program (WFP), FFP provides market-based food assistance as well as in-kind food sourced from U.S., Nigerian and regional stocks to food-insecure Nigerian populations. FFP also enables WFP to furnish fortified supplementary food to children and pregnant and lactating women to prevent acute malnutrition. With support from FFP, WFP has reached close to or more than 1 million Nigerians per month with emergency food assistance since December 2016.

  • FFP’s partners also conduct complementary nutrition and livelihood programming that helps families meet nutritional requirements and improve their income-generating opportunities. Activities include nutrition screenings and referrals, cooking demonstrations and business-management training.

