Nigeria: Food Assistance Fact Sheet - Updated July 9, 2019

Prolonged conflict perpetuated by Boko Haram and the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria-West Africa has spurred massive displacement and undermined food security in northeastern Nigeria and surrounding countries in the Lake Chad Basin. Approximately 7.1 million people in northeastern Nigeria require emergency assistance, according to the country’s 2019 Humanitarian Needs Overview.

SITUATION

• As of early 2019, an estimated 1.8 million internally displaced persons resided in Nigeria’s Adamawa, Borno, and Yobe states. Additionally, nearly 240,000 Nigerian refugees have sought shelter and protection in neighboring Cameroon, Chad, and Niger, the UN reports.

• Approximately 3 million people in Adamawa, Borno, and Yobe will face Crisis (Phase 3) or Emergency (Phase 4) levels of acute food insecurity and require urgent food assistance between June and August 2019, according to preliminary results from a June Cadre Harmonisé (CH) analysis.* This figure is largely unchanged from the estimated 3 million people who were in need during the same period last year.

• To meet their daily food needs, many conflict-affected households in northeastern Nigeria remain reliant on humanitarian assistance, support from host communities, and market purchases. As violence continues to disrupt livelihoods and trade, Crisis (IPC 3) and Emergency (IPC 4) levels of acute food insecurity will persist in much of the region through at least September, the Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS NET) projects. FEWS NET also notes that food security outcomes in areas that relief actors cannot reach are likely similar to, or worse than, conditions in nearby accessible areas.

• Concerning nutrition conditions persist in the northeast. According to a late 2018 assessment conducted by the Government of Nigeria, the UN World Food Program (WFP), and the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF), nearly 11 and 13 percent of children ages five years and younger in Borno and Yobe, respectively, are acutely malnourished, representing high acute malnutrition levels per UN guidelines. In Adamawa, approximately seven percent of children are acutely malnourished, signifying a medium level of acute malnutrition.

RESPONSE

• USAID’s Office of Food for Peace (FFP) has assisted crisis-affected populations in northeastern Nigeria since FY 2015. In partnership with WFP, FFP provides cash-based and in-kind food assistance, as well as nutrition and livelihoods support, to vulnerable Nigerians.

• FFP also works with non-governmental organizations to assist an estimated 800,000 people in Adamawa, Borno, and Yobe by distributing locally purchased food, cash transfers, and food vouchers, increasing access to healthy foods and fostering the recovery of local economies.

FFP’s partners also conduct complementary nutrition and livelihoods activities—such as malnutrition screenings, cooking demonstrations, and business management trainings—that help families meet dietary requirements and strengthen their income-generating opportunities.