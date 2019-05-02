Nigeria: Food Assistance Fact Sheet - Updated April 30, 2019

Prolonged conflict perpetuated by Boko Haram and the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria-West Africa has spurred massive displacement and undermined food security in northeastern Nigeria and surrounding countries in the Lake Chad Basin. Approximately 7.1 million people in northeastern Nigeria require emergency assistance, according to the country’s 2019 Humanitarian Needs Overview.

SITUATION

• As of March 2019, Nigeria’s Adamawa, Borno, and Yobe states hosted an estimated 1.8 million internally displaced persons. Additionally, the insurgency had forced nearly 237,000 Nigerians to flee into neighboring areas of Cameroon, Chad, and Niger, according to the UN.

• More than 2.9 million people in Adamawa, Borno, and Yobe will face Crisis (Phase 3) or worse levels of acute food insecurity and require urgent food assistance between June and August 2019, the most recent Cadre Harmonisé (CH) analysis indicates. This figure represents a slight decrease from the estimated 3.0 million people who were in need during the same period last year.

• Violence and resultant displacement in northeastern Nigeria continue to undermine agricultural, market, and livelihoods activities in the region, according to the Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS NET). As a result, many conflict-affected households remain reliant on humanitarian assistance to meet their daily needs, and Crisis (IPC 3) and Emergency (IPC 4) levels of acute food insecurity will persist in much of Borno, as well as parts of Adamawa and Yobe, through at least September.* FEWS NET also reports that food security outcomes in areas that relief actors cannot reach are likely similar to—or worse than—conditions in adjacent, accessible areas.

*The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) is a standardized tool that aims to classify the severity and magnitude of acute food insecurity. The IPC scale, comparable across countries, ranges from Minimal (IPC 1) to Famine (IPC 5). The CH, a similar tool used in West Africa, has a separate scale ranging from Minimal (Phase 1) to Famine (Phase 5).

RESPONSE

• USAID’s Office of Food for Peace (FFP) has provided emergency food assistance to crisis-affected populations in northeastern Nigeria since FY 2015. In partnership with the UN World Food Program (WFP), FFP delivers cash-based and in-kind food and nutrition assistance to vulnerable Nigerians.

• FFP also works with non-governmental organizations to assist an estimated 800,000 people in Adamawa, Borno, and Yobe by distributing locally purchased food, cash transfers, and food vouchers, increasing access to healthy foods and fostering the recovery of local economies. FFP’s partners also conduct complementary nutrition and livelihoods activities—such as malnutrition screenings, cooking demonstrations, and business-management trainings—that help families meet dietary requirements and strengthen their income-generating opportunities.

• To improve crop production and increase self-reliance, FFP collaborates with the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) to reach an estimated 156,000 individuals in northeastern Nigeria with agricultural starter kits of seeds and fertilizers.