Nigeria: Food Assistance Fact Sheet - September 4, 2018
Situation
Prolonged conflict perpetuated by Boko Haram and the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria-West Africa has spurred massive displacement and undermined food security in northeast Nigeria.
As of mid-2018, the insurgency had displaced approximately 1.7 million people within Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states and forced nearly 226,000 Nigerians to flee into neighboring Cameroon, Chad and Niger, according to the UN.
An estimated 3 million people in Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states faced Crisis (Phase 3) or worse levels of acute food insecurity as of August, according to the most recent Cadre Harmonisé (CH) analysis—a tool used in West Africa for the classification and quantification of food insecurity.
The conflict and resulting population displacement have interrupted livelihoods, disrupted markets and hindered agricultural production in northeast Nigeria, and many vulnerable households in the region remain heavily reliant on emergency food assistance to meet their basic needs, the Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS NET) reports. FEWS NET anticipates that Crisis (IPC 3) or Emergency (IPC 4) levels of acute food insecurity will persist through January 2019 in most of Borno, as well as parts of Yobe and northern Adamawa. Furthermore, populations in areas that relief actors are unable to reach are likely facing similar or worse outcomes compared to those in accessible areas.