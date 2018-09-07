Nigeria: Food Assistance Fact Sheet - September 4, 2018

Situation

Prolonged conflict perpetuated by Boko Haram and the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria-West Africa has spurred massive displacement and undermined food security in northeast Nigeria.

As of mid-2018, the insurgency had displaced approximately 1.7 million people within Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states and forced nearly 226,000 Nigerians to flee into neighboring Cameroon, Chad and Niger, according to the UN.

An estimated 3 million people in Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states faced Crisis (Phase 3) or worse levels of acute food insecurity as of August, according to the most recent Cadre Harmonisé (CH) analysis—a tool used in West Africa for the classification and quantification of food insecurity.