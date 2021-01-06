Nigeria: Food and Nutrition Situation 2020-21 [EN/FR]

Key findings

Some 9.2 million people in northern Nigeria require immediate food assistance.

The number of acutely food-insecure people more than doubled in OctoberDecember 2020 compared to the same period in 2019 (4 million people).

One out of two West Africans in need of food assistance lives in Nigeria (55%).

Some 663 000 people face an emergency situation (phase 4) (October-December 2020); nearly two-thirds are based in Borno state.

The number of admissions for treatment of severe acute malnutrition increased by more than 80% in the states of Gombe, Kano, Sokoto and Zamfara compared to the same period in 2019 (Unicef, January-October 2020).

The number of acutely food-insecure people could increase to 13 million during the lean season (June-August 2021).