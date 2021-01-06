Nigeria

Nigeria: Food and Nutrition Situation 2020-21 [EN/FR]

Key findings

  • Some 9.2 million people in northern Nigeria require immediate food assistance.
    The number of acutely food-insecure people more than doubled in OctoberDecember 2020 compared to the same period in 2019 (4 million people).

  • One out of two West Africans in need of food assistance lives in Nigeria (55%).

  • Some 663 000 people face an emergency situation (phase 4) (October-December 2020); nearly two-thirds are based in Borno state.

  • The number of admissions for treatment of severe acute malnutrition increased by more than 80% in the states of Gombe, Kano, Sokoto and Zamfara compared to the same period in 2019 (Unicef, January-October 2020).

  • The number of acutely food-insecure people could increase to 13 million during the lean season (June-August 2021).

  • Between 2016-21, an average of 6.6 million people in northern Nigeria were in urgent need of humanitarian and food assistance.

