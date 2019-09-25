25 Sep 2019

Nigeria: Following forced closure of offices in Borno and Yobe states, Action Against Hunger strongly rejects accusations of supporting terrorist groups

On September 18, Action Against Hunger was ordered by the Nigerian Army to close its main offices in Borno and Yobe States, northeastern Nigeria. This decision, given without notice, has put into jeopardy the vital assistance that Action Against Hunger is providing to millions of people across Borno and Yobe States.

Action Against Hunger strongly rejects the accusation of “aiding and abetting” a terrorist organization, and is working productively with the Nigerian authorities to try and resolve this situation.

Action Against Hunger stands ready to support any investigation, and will work tirelessly with the Nigerian authorities to allay any concerns they may have about our operations in the region.

Action Against Hunger delivers neutral, impartial, and independent humanitarian aid to millions of people in Borno and Yobe States by providing basic services to the most vulnerable people, especially women and children.

We do not have more comments at this stage.

