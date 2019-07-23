Nigeria: Flow Monitoring Report Dashboard #28 (1 - 30 June 2019)

INTRODUCTION: IOM works with national and local authorities in order to gain a better understanding of population movements throughout West and Central Africa. Through the setup of Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs), IOM seeks to quantify migration flows, trends and routes to gain a better understanding of the profiles of observed individuals at entry, transit and/or exit points (such as border crossing posts, bus stations, rest areas, police checkpoints and reception centres). In Nigeria, FMPs were established in March 2017 in several important transit locations in (Sokoto and Kano) to monitor the movements of passenger buses to and from Niger. This dashboard is an overview of the data collected at these FMPs in June 2019.

Results show that the average daily number of individuals observed in June, at the FMPs in Nigeria, was 1,419. This represents a three per cent decrease compared to May 2019, this was attributed to the extreme weather conditions (high rainfall) experienced on some days of the month. In June, Nigeria, Niger, Chad, and Cameroon were the main countries of departure and intended destination for individuals passing through FMPs. In addition, the main types of flows identified were: short term local movements (46% of all flows); economic migration of more than six months (36% of all flows); seasonal migration (12% of all flows); and tourism (6% of all flows).

Four main modes of transport were identified: travel by car (62% of all flows), bus (31% of all flows), bicycle (4% of all flows) and motorbike (3% of all flows). Nigerian (51%), Nigerien (40%), Chadian (3%), Malian (2%) and Cameroonian (2%) nationals were the main nationalities recorded this month.

METHODOLOGY: The flow monitoring methodology aims to highlight areas with high internal, crossborder and regional migration. Mobility area assessments are conducted at the national level, DTM teams then collect information at the local level to identify key transit points. Enumerators collect data from key informants (KIs) at the FMPs: KIs may be bus station staff, police, customs officers, bus drivers, or migrants themselves.

Data is collected through a basic form filled out by enumerators following interviews with KIs and combined with direct observations – enabling sex and nationality breakdowns. In Sokoto and Kano, each FMP was selected following consultations with local and national key stakeholders involved in the management of migration in Nigeria and based on location and distinctive characteristics of the population flows in each area. Data is collected on a daily basis during peak hours.

LIMITATIONS: Data collected for these exercises should be understood as estimations only.

They represent only part of the total population flows passing through the Gada – Galmi; Sabon-Birni – Guidan-Roumdji; Illela – Kornni; Kano – Maradi and Kano - Zinder routes. The spatial and temporal coverage of this data collection activity is therefore incomplete. In addition, although data is collected daily, it is collected only during peak hours (8:00 am – 5:00 pm). The portion of the flows that occur during hours without an enumerator is thus, not represented. Data on vulnerability is based on direct observation and should be understood as mainly indicative.