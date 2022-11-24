Nigeria: Flow Monitoring Report #56 (August 2022)

IOM, through the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Flow Monitoring tool, collects data at key entry, exit and transit points to better understand population movements across West and Central Africa. The monitoring of population flows allows for the quantification and qualification mobility flows and trends, migrant profiles, and migratory experiences and routes. Since March 2017 two Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs) have been active in Kano and Sokoto in northern Nigeria, monitoring mobility within the country and between Nigeria, Niger and beyond.

In Nigeria, DTM conducts Flow Monitoring activities in several important transit locations in Sokoto and Kano to monitor the movements of passenger buses to and from Niger. The Sokoto FMPs covers three migratory routes in Illela, Gada and Sabon-Birnin. And the Kano FMPs (Kofar Ruwa Park and Yankaba Park) covers two migratory routes in Dala and Nasarawa Local Government Areas in Kano state.

This report presents data collected on flows, routes, provenance, destination and demographic profiles of travellers observed at the FMPs in August 2022.