Nigeria: Flow Monitoring Report #45 (November 2020)

In order to gain a better understanding of mobility flows and trends through West and Central Africa, the International Organization for Migration (implements the Displacement Tracking Matrix’s Flow Monitoring (tool at key transit points across the region.

In Nigeria, DTM conducts Flow Monitoring activities in several important transit locations in Sokoto and Kano to monitor the movements of passenger buses to and from Niger. The Sokoto FMP covers three migratory routes in Illela Gada and Sabon Birnin And the Kano FMP Kofar Ruwa Park and Yankaba Park) covers two migratory routes in Dala and Nasarawa Local Government Areas in Kano state.

This report presents Flow Monitoring Registry data collected in November 2020 It presents key data on flows, routes, provenance, destination and demographic profiles of travellers observed at the FMPs.