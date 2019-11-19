19 Nov 2019

Nigeria - Floods update (UN OCHA, NOAA-CPC, NMA-NWP, FloodList, DG ECHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 19 October 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 19 Nov 2019 View Original
  • Since the beginning of November, several regions of Nigeria have been affected by floods. According to the latest UN OCHA report, Borno and Adamawa states are currently facing the worst floods in seven years.
  • In Borno, flooding and the overflow of Kaalia, has further disrupted access to food and services for more than 40,000 people in Rann, a remote town in Kala-Balge LGA where high insecurity and poor road conditions are already hindering the provision of humanitarian assistance. In Adamawa, about 19,000 people have been displaced, and more than 100,000 individuals are affected by floods following an overflow of the Niger and Benue rivers.
  • Various government authorities and humanitarian partners are currently responding with food and relief kits. DG ECHO partners are providing rapid assistance in emergency shelter, non-food items and hygiene kits to 6,000 people in Adamawa.
  • Rain is forecast over southern Nigeria on 18-20 November.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.