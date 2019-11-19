Nigeria - Floods update (UN OCHA, NOAA-CPC, NMA-NWP, FloodList, DG ECHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 19 October 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 19 Nov 2019 — View Original
- Since the beginning of November, several regions of Nigeria have been affected by floods. According to the latest UN OCHA report, Borno and Adamawa states are currently facing the worst floods in seven years.
- In Borno, flooding and the overflow of Kaalia, has further disrupted access to food and services for more than 40,000 people in Rann, a remote town in Kala-Balge LGA where high insecurity and poor road conditions are already hindering the provision of humanitarian assistance. In Adamawa, about 19,000 people have been displaced, and more than 100,000 individuals are affected by floods following an overflow of the Niger and Benue rivers.
- Various government authorities and humanitarian partners are currently responding with food and relief kits. DG ECHO partners are providing rapid assistance in emergency shelter, non-food items and hygiene kits to 6,000 people in Adamawa.
- Rain is forecast over southern Nigeria on 18-20 November.