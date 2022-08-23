Nigeria - Floods update (NIMET, NEMA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 23 August 2022)

-
Floods continue to affect Jigawa State (northern Nigeria), resulting in an increased humanitarian impact.
-
According to Nigeria National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and media reports, at least 50 people have died across Jigawa, since the beginning of the rainy season. Hundreds of households have been displaced to 11 temporary camps, as floods have destroyed many houses, infrastructure, farmlands, livestock, and properties.
-
On 23-25 August, moderate to heavy rainfall is forecast over most of Nigeria, including Jigawa State.