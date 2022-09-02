Skip to main content
Nigeria
Nigeria - Floods, update (IOM, NOAA-CPC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 02 September 2022)
- The rainy season has been affecting nine communities across the north-eastern State of Adamawa, causing floods and leading to casualties and damage.
- According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), at least 58 people have died, 3,800 people have been affected and more than 400 houses have been flooded.
- For the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rain is forecast over most parts of Nigeria, particularly over the central, northern-central and north-eastern States.