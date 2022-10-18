Nigeria - Floods, update (Floodlist, allAfrica, media, NIMET) (ECHO Daily Flash of 18 October 2022)

Heavy rainfall continues to affect most of the States of Nigeria (in particular southern and central States, and the Capital Abuja) since the first half of August, causing severe floods that have resulted in casualties and widespread damage.

The most affected States are: Anambra, Delta, Cross River, Rivers and Bayelsa (southern Nigeria), and the Federal Capital Territory (central Nigeria).

Media report (quoting national authorities), as of 18 October, 603 fatalities, over 2,400 injured, nearly 1,303,000 displaced people and a total of more than 2,504,000 affected people across the Country. In particular, the Bayelsa State is the worst affected, with around 700,000 either displaced or affected people. In addition, same sources also report around 203,400 damaged houses, of which over 82,000 fully damaged or destroyed.