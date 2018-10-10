Nigeria – Floods update (DG ECHO, NEMA, GDACS, JRC, Copernicus)(ECHO Daily Flash of 10 October 2018)

According to the Nigeria National Emergency Management Agency, 10 States have been impacted by severe flooding, affecting 1 921,026 people. 561 442 have been internally displaced and 351 236 are in need of immediate humanitarian assistance. The death toll stands at 199 people, 1 306 people have been injured and 82 376 houses have been destroyed or damaged. The situation has deteriorated in the southernmost coastal areas, especially Bayelsa state.