Nigeria – Floods update (DG ECHO, NEMA, GDACS, JRC, Copernicus)(ECHO Daily Flash of 10 October 2018)

Nigeria – Floods update
10 October 2018
According to the Nigeria National Emergency Management Agency, 10 States have been impacted by severe flooding, affecting 1 921,026 people. 561 442 have been internally displaced and 351 236 are in need of immediate humanitarian assistance. The death toll stands at 199 people, 1 306 people have been injured and 82 376 houses have been destroyed or damaged. The situation has deteriorated in the southernmost coastal areas, especially Bayelsa state.
156 672 hectares of agricultural land have been destroyed, while large scale ecological dislocation has taken place thereby compromising food security across the affected States.
DG ECHO deployed a technical expert to assess the needs, and the EU seconded an environmental expert to the UNDAC team.
EUR 1 million of EU financial assistance was recently allocated for the flood response through ALERT.