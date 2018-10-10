10 Oct 2018

Nigeria – Floods update (DG ECHO, NEMA, GDACS, JRC, Copernicus)(ECHO Daily Flash of 10 October 2018)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 10 Oct 2018 View Original

  • According to the Nigeria National Emergency Management Agency, 10 States have been impacted by severe flooding, affecting 1 921,026 people. 561 442 have been internally displaced and 351 236 are in need of immediate humanitarian assistance. The death toll stands at 199 people, 1 306 people have been injured and 82 376 houses have been destroyed or damaged. The situation has deteriorated in the southernmost coastal areas, especially Bayelsa state.

  • 156 672 hectares of agricultural land have been destroyed, while large scale ecological dislocation has taken place thereby compromising food security across the affected States.

  • DG ECHO deployed a technical expert to assess the needs, and the EU seconded an environmental expert to the UNDAC team.

  • EUR 1 million of EU financial assistance was recently allocated for the flood response through ALERT.

