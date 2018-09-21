Nigeria – Floods update (DG ECHO, GDACS, JRC, Copernicus, Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 21 September 2018)

Heavy rain has been affecting central and southern Nigeria over the last few weeks, causing the Niger and Benue Rivers to overflow, triggering flooding and casualties.

According to media reports, as of 21 September at 7.30 UTC, the death toll has reached 100 and thousands remain displaced across 15 States (Niger, Kogi, Anambra, Delta, Jigawa, Kano, Nasarawa, Kebbi, Kwara, Edo, Rivers, Bayelsa, Adamawa, Taraba and Benue).

The Nigerian National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) declared a national disaster for the States of Kogi, Niger, Anambra and Delta. A situation room in Abuja and five territorial Emergency Operations Centres have been activated.

The Copernicus Emergency Management Service (EMSR314) was activated on 18 September and two delineation maps have been produced, showing the extent of flooded area.