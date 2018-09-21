21 Sep 2018

Nigeria – Floods update (DG ECHO, GDACS, JRC, Copernicus, Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 21 September 2018)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 21 Sep 2018 View Original

  • Heavy rain has been affecting central and southern Nigeria over the last few weeks, causing the Niger and Benue Rivers to overflow, triggering flooding and casualties.

  • According to media reports, as of 21 September at 7.30 UTC, the death toll has reached 100 and thousands remain displaced across 15 States (Niger, Kogi, Anambra, Delta, Jigawa, Kano, Nasarawa, Kebbi, Kwara, Edo, Rivers, Bayelsa, Adamawa, Taraba and Benue).

  • The Nigerian National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) declared a national disaster for the States of Kogi, Niger, Anambra and Delta. A situation room in Abuja and five territorial Emergency Operations Centres have been activated.

  • The Copernicus Emergency Management Service (EMSR314) was activated on 18 September and two delineation maps have been produced, showing the extent of flooded area.

  • The State Emergency Management Agencies have started providing relief items to those affected. Over the next 48 hours, more heavy rain is forecast for south-eastern regions and the Niger Delta leading to additional evacuations from at-risk areas.

