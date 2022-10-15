Nigeria: Floods - Simplified Early Action Protocol (EAP2022NG01)

RISK ANALYSIS

Prioritized hazard and its historical impact

Nigeria experiences heavy rains across all states each year resulting in overflowing rivers and dams.

Flooding ranks as the highest environmental disaster in the country causing significant destruction of property and loss of lives. Riverine floods (the focus of this simplified EAP) rank highest especially in states bordering the Niger and Benue Rivers, with urban floods being experienced in most states of the country.

Some littoral states experience ocean surge which has led to flooding in some instances. The major contributing factors to flooding in Nigeria are dam management, dumping of refuse in drainages causing blockage, and building on flood plains with no provisions for surface drainage.

In 2020, the flooding, had devastating impacts on lives (More than 129, 000 displaced; and 68 persons killed), properties and farmlands, affecting 320 local government areas in 35 states including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Generally, anticipatory action to floods in Nigeria has not been prioritized. Many of the Nigerian states that are affected by seasonal flooding have little or no systems to support communities in anticipating, preparing, and protecting themselves and their livelihoods to losses resulting from the various types of flooding including recovering resiliently from the disaster events. During these flooding incidences, the most vulnerable and most at risk have suffered disproportionally due to the pre-existing vulnerabilities including gender inequalities. Some notable cascading impacts from flooding include damage to public infrastructure, disruption of socioeconomic activities, loss of agricultural land, forced displacement, health (including mental health and wellbeing) and increased sexual exploitation of affected women and children.

Prioritized risks to be addressed by the early actions and their link to the hazard

The following impacts have been prioritized in this Simplified Early Action Protocol:

a. Loss of Lives, injuries and loss of assets: Due the heavy rainfall, families with weak household structures end up being injured or in worse cases lose their lives because of the collapsed structures. The provision of cash will enable such houses to be prepared in advance to withstand the rain, but if the situation worsens, it will also enable evacuation and temporary resettlement, thereby reducing the risk of death and injuries. In the case of evacuation, the cash support will allow people to take basic items with them and will ensure they have safe accommodation reducing their risk to further threats and increased uncertainty.

b. Loss of livelihoods: The communities with farmlands and businesses near or along the flood plains usually have their farms and business premises flooded which results in the loss of their day-today livelihoods. In worst case scenarios, their livestock are washed away by the flooded rivers. Providing them with cash before the floods can help them remove productive assets to safe shelters avoiding total loses. By avoiding these loses, targeted populations will be able to quickly re-establish or diversify their livelihoods activities. Even though it is usually difficult for farmers whose farmland have been flooded to resume their farming activities (because the season comes but once in a year), cash assistance will provide them with the opportunity to identify other productive activities while ensuring their immediate needs are met, thus avoiding mitigating the risk of negative coping strategies.

c. Increased sexual exploitation and abuse (SEA): SEA can happen anywhere and at any time, but disasters can bring an increased number of SEA cases often because there is a breakdown of the usual protective institutions such as the family, community, government and law enforcement structures and because means of livelihood are severely affected. The likelihood of exploitation or abuse, especially of a sexual nature, increases due to increased vulnerability and powerlessness experienced by those who survive the emergency situation (especially un accompanied women and children).To reduce the risks of SEA, a dual strategy is being proposed with multipurpose cash grants that will prioritize women and children at higher risk of sexual exploitation as well as trainings to the National Society staff and volunteers to develop an intervention strategy that prevents and responds to SEA.

In general, a combination of hybrid modalities and delivery mechanisms could support people at risk of flooding but in the experience of the National Society they will not produce the efficiency which a multipurpose cash intervention can afford, especially because of the short delivery time and the reduced logistical problems.

Based on the Nigeria Red Cross past experiences with project such as the British Red Cross supported Disaster Management project and the One Billion Coalition for Resilience to flooding, some mitigation measures will accompany the cash based intervention, such as sensitization on flood early warning, awareness raising through radio jingles and posters, focus group discussions and community meetings, meeting with stakeholders as well as training and retraining of emergency first aid teams (EFAT) and National Disaster Response Team (NDRT).