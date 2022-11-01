Nigeria floods response - How to help (October 2022)

Support the International Federation of the Red Cross/Red Crescent Floods Emergency Appeal The IFRC Emergency Appeal aims to reach 500,000 people through a multi-sectoral intervention addressing livelihoods and basic needs (preferably through multi-purpose cash assistance), health and WASH, and emergency shelter assistance. The intervention will leverage community engagement and accountability, and protection, gender, and inclusion approaches to better engage and address the needs of communities, and involve them in the selection, mobilisation, and dissemination of information, as well as prevention and monitoring of protection risks. The Emergency Appeal covers 18 flood-affected states in Nigeria to allow the Nigerian Red Cross Society to prioritise the most affected areas as the flood situation evolves. The states targeted in this appeal include Adamawa, Akwa Ibom,

Anambra, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Borno, Cross River, Delta, Edo, Ekiti, Enugu, Imo, Kebbi, Kaduna, Katsina, Kogi, Kwara, Lagos,

Nasarawa, Niger, Rivers, Taraba, and Yobe, and Zamfara state.

The prioritisation of the intervention areas is based on the magnitude of the impact of the floods, and the number of partners present in the areas, attempting to fill the gaps in services where they are most acute.

People to be assisted: 500,000 Funding requested:

IFRC Secretariat Funding requirements: CHF 11 million ($11 million)

Federation-wide Funding requirements: CHF 13 million ($13 million)

Funding available (DREF Allocation): CHF245,622 ($ 245,622) through the Early Action Protocol.

Appeal launched: 21/10/2022 Appeal ends: 31/10/2023 For a copy of the IFRC appeal, project details, and more information please visit: https://www.ifrc.org/appeals

Disclaimer UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.