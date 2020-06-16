Nigeria
Nigeria - Floods (NIMET, NOAA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 16 June 2020)
- Heavy rain has been affecting several States, particularly Akwa Ibom (southern part of the country) and Kwara (west-central Nigeria) over the last few days, causing floods and leading to casualties and damage.
- According to media reports, at least 4 people died due to a collapse of a bridge in Kwara. More than 300 people have been displaced and 100 houses destroyed in Akwa Ibom, after 9 hours of torrential rain that triggered widespread flooding.
- On 16-17 June, moderate to heavy rain is expected across most parts of the country.