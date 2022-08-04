Nigeria - Floods (MET Nigeria, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 04 August 2022)

-
On 2 August, floods caused by heavy rainfall reportedly affected Jigawa State (northern Nigeria), resulting in casualties.
According to reports from media, five people died and seven others sustained injuries in the Kirikasamma area, while two other fatalities occurred in Balangu Town. Floods have damaged houses, livestock, and food items.
On 4 August, moderate rainfall is forecast over northern Nigeria (including Jigawa), while on 5 August, moderate to locally heavy rainfall is forecast for north-western and central Nigeria.