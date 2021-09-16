Nigeria
Nigeria - Floods (FEMA Abuja, NiMET, NOAA-CPC, Floodlist) (ECHO Daily Flash of 16 September 2021)
Flooding, caused by heavy rain was reported on 12-13 September across Abuja Capital City (central Nigeria): four people have died and at least 166 houses have been damaged or destroyed.
The worst affected areas include the southern outskirts of Trademoore, Light Gold, Wisdom Estates and Lugbe.
On 15-17 September, moderate to heavy rain is forecast mostly over central, south-western, and north-western Nigeria.