Nigeria

Nigeria - Floods (FEMA Abuja, NiMET, NOAA-CPC, Floodlist) (ECHO Daily Flash of 16 September 2021)

  • Flooding, caused by heavy rain was reported on 12-13 September across Abuja Capital City (central Nigeria): four people have died and at least 166 houses have been damaged or destroyed.

  • The worst affected areas include the southern outskirts of Trademoore, Light Gold, Wisdom Estates and Lugbe.

  • On 15-17 September, moderate to heavy rain is forecast mostly over central, south-western, and north-western Nigeria.

