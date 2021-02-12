Nigeria: Floods - Emergency Plan of Action Operational Update, DREF n° MDRNG030, 11 February 2021

Summary of major revisions made to emergency plan of action:

This DREF operation update seeks a one month no-cost timeframe extension (new end date: 31 March 2021) to ensure effective completion of the operation which has been delayed by below reasons:

Delay in funds transfer to the FSP (UBA) from IFRC due to reconciliation issues of the just concluded Covid-19 CVA pandemic response (some states had not submitted to NRCS their coupons to enable reconciliation finalization).

NRCS and IFRC offices were closed in the month of December and January due to COVID-19 which slowed down the process to finalize FSP reconciliation amongst other activities.

Continuous NS human resource restructuring process during which there has been a high turnover of employees.

To date, the activities that have been implemented are:

Branch planning meeting and security risk assessment

Livelihoods: Volunteer CVA training, beneficiary identification and registration

WASH: Volunteers training, distribution of aqua tabs to households, training, and sensitization on water storage as well as hygiene promotion.

The remaining activities that need to be concluded are: