Nigeria
Nigeria - Floods (ECHO Daily Flash 20 October 2020)
- Since the beginning of September, heavy rain continues to affect most of the country (in particular northern, and western States) triggering floods and flash floods that have resulted in casualties and widespread damage. The worst affected States are: Jigawa, Kebbi, Kwara, Sokoto, and Zamfara.
- The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent (IFRC) reports as of 19 October, 155 fatalities, around 825 injured, more than 24,100 displaced, and nearly 192,600 affected people across 22 States.
- Over the next 48 hours, more heavy rain is forecast over southern Nigeria, with locally very heavy rain over Cross River, Ebonyi, Abia, and Akwa Ibom States.