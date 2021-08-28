Nigeria: Floods DREF operation n° MDRNG030 - Final Report

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

Following flood levels of the hydrological stations monitored in Niamey (Niger Republic) and Malan Ville (Benin Republic) reaching the red alert zone, torrential rainfall and ensuing floods affected 91,254 people or 15,209 households in Jigawa, Kebbi, Kwara, Sokoto, and Zamfara state (amongst other states) of Nigeria on 6 October 2020. The flood incident was caused by the intensity of the rainfalls at the peak of the flood season and the release of dams located in neighbouring Niger, Cameroon, and Benin, which resulted in the Benue and Niger rivers overflowing and affecting communities living along their banks and in surrounding areas. Table 1, below, illustrates the flood impacts of the worst flood affected states.

A government team began the delivery of food palliatives to the Kwara North Senatorial District, beginning with Jebba town in Moro Local Government Area and Lafiagi in Edu Local Government Area. Over 15,000 households across 357 communities of the state were estimated to have been affected by this disaster which also destroyed farmlands and human dwellings worth billions of Naira. In the wake of the floods, over 100,000 hectares of rice, maize and millet farms in Kpata-Gbaradogi, fishing and agrarian settlement in Pategi LGA were destroyed. About 100 residential buildings were also submerged while 1,500 people were rendered homeless. However, the needs were more and hence the support of the Nigeria Red Cross (NRCS) would contribute to alleviating the needs of the flood-affected people.

To support Nigeria Red Cross contribution to response actions, on 20 October 2020, this DREF operation was approved for CHF 247,218 to meet the emergency needs of 12,000 people (2,000 households) affected by floods in the five states affected namely Jigawa, Kebbi, Kwara, Sokoto, and Zamfara. An Operation Update was published on 12 February 2021, allowing for a one month no-cost timeframe extension (new end date: 31 March 2021) to ensure effective completion of the operation which was been delayed by a delay in funds transfer to the FSP (UBA) from IFRC due to reconciliation issues of a previous operation, COVID-19 cases being recorded within NRCS staff leading to the closure of office thus delaying implementation and the continuous National Society human resource restructuring process during which there was a high turnover of employees.

Summary of response

Overview of Host National Society

In September 2020, the Nigerian Red Cross Society (NRCS) through its branches which had been monitoring the floods and their impact, reached an overall 42,666 persons located in 305 communities across 71 LGAs in 12 States (Anambra, Bayelsa, Delta, Edo, Jigawa, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Niger, River, Sokoto, and Zamfara) through different strategies of community advocacy, mobilization & sensitization, stakeholders mapping, environmental sanitation, coordination with different stakeholders etc.

The National Society local branches worked closely with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Federal Fire Service (FFS), Federal Road Safety Commission (FRCS), Nigeria Security Civil defence Corps (NSCDC), Nigeria Police Force (NPF), National Orientation Agencies (NOA), Nigerian Army (NA), Ministry of Environment (MoE), Ministry of Health (MoH) and States Ambulance Services in response to the floods, providing first aid services, psycho-social support, RFL/MFL, search and rescue. These activities were successfully conducted through local resource mobilization (volunteer deployment and HQ technical support) and for those which had minimal or no cost involving NRCS branches, some 749 volunteers and Branch representatives were supported with guidance, coordination and technical support from the National headquarters Disaster Management department.

However, given the intensity and magnitude of the floods by 6 October, it became evident that NRCS could no longer provide support with the existing resources and required external financial assistance to provide adequate support to contribute towards the response needs, leading to the launch of this DREF operation.

Overview of Red Cross Red Crescent Movement in country

Overview of non-RCRC actors in country

The Nigerian government has provided some relief to the affected communities. The responses range from emergency food aid relief, dignity kits, temporary shelter (amongst others). These are illustrated in the EPoA.