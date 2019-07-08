Nigeria: Floods DREF Operation n° MDRNG024 Emergency Plan of Action Final Report

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

On the 13th of July 2018, seven (07) states of Nigeria witnessed torrential rainfall resulting in widespread flooding. The states that were reported to have devastating floods that affected communities within these states include Katsina in the North West, Niger and Abuja FCT in the North Central, Yobe and Bauchi in the North East, Ogun and Ondo States in the South West. As the rainy season in Nigeria reached its peak, different parts of the country received drenching rain fall resulting in widespread flooding in most of the country’s part.

The reports received from the local Branches of Nigerian Red Cross Society (NRCS) indicated that communities in Kakurduma, Tudun Tukare Sabuwa, Mai Tambura, Tashan Buja and Gidan Tara in Katsina State were severely affected by the floods, causing displacement of a total number of 3,765 people, in addition to deaths, injuries, and damage to farms crops.

In Niger state, about 300 people were affected, 185 displaced, 50 casualties were recorded hospitalized. A total number of eight 8 people were reported dead due to flooding with others reported as missing. The deceased bodies were recovered following a downpour in Rafi-Gora village and Gangare Saji in Kontagora Local Government Area of the state.

In Bauchi state, about 4,984 were people affected by the flooding, whilst 280 households were displaced 7 deaths recorded. The flooding struck Bakin Ruwa, Rilway Kobi Street and Miri in Bauchi metropolis. During the same period other locations of federal low cost, Yelwa, Kagadama, Yakubu Wanna Street and Fadama were affected as houses collapsed resulting in the deaths recorded. In Ondo state about 3,200 people were affected by the floods, with a total number of 2,000 people having been displaced by the floods and 40 reported injured.

In total, approximately 15,701 people were affected, out of which 5,549 people were reported to have been displaced.

NB: At the end of the operation, the number of affected people had increased by 5,000 (in Niger state) more than the number indicated in the initial assessment. The additional 5,000 (from Niger state) were then covered by the Flood Emergency Appeal operation. For this DREF, NS assisted about 878 households (out of the total number of affected families).

The affected households relocated to host families or in transit sites such as school used as IDP camp. With the extreme rains continuing in most parts of Nigeria, the needs of the affected communities remained critical. The poor and fragile shelter condition exposed children and the most vulnerable people including elderly and people with low mobility to risks of respiratory and waterborne diseases. This was exacerbated by the congestion in the host family shelters. In Katsina, families moved to an already existing transit camp (school structure) and placed pressure on existing facilities. There were a few (diarrhoeal) gastroenteric cases recorded in the katsina transit camp.

In July 2018, the Nigeria Red Cross Society received CHF 253,671 from the Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) for a three months response operation to provide immediate support to the 5,549 displaced individuals (878 households) in the six affected states. The operation focused on basic health and hygiene, water and sanitation, including food and non-food needs. The transfer modalities included a combination of a cash-based intervention for families to meet their food needs and in-kind distribution of NFIs (e.g. buckets, jerry cans, mosquito nets and kitchen sets).

The unconditional cash transfer aimed to assist 878 most vulnerable households to access food and basic needs through a cash grant of 25,000 NGN equivalent to the supposed Minimum Expenditure Basket (MEB). A baseline survey was conducted for the targeted and registered household. The baseline survey was carried out from 28th to 30th of November 2018. The baseline survey report summarizes the findings of the baseline conducted in five (5) LGAs of Jibia-Katsina, Kontogora-Niger, Bauchi-Bauchi, Ilaje-Ondo and Abeokuta-Ogun. This was done prior to the start of the cash transfer intervention. The purpose of the survey was to collect baseline information that allowed NRCS and IFRC to monitor whether the intervention met its objective of improving food security and basic needs.