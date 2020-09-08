Nigeria - Floods (DG ECHO, NIMET, FloodList, NOAA-CPC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 08 September 2020)

On 5-6 Septemer, heavy rain and associated flooding affected Kano State (northern Nigeria), leading to fatalities, displaced people and damage. Media report that 2 people died and more than 5,000 houses were destroyed in Danbatta Area, 2 fatalities and over 200 damaged houses occurred in Rogo Area. Flooding was reported across more than 20 Local Government Areas of Kano State, and a number of people have been displaced. Recent flooding across Jigawa, Kano, Kebbi and Sokoto States in northern Nigeria have caused around 30 fatalities and damage to thousands of homes and crop fields. Moderate to heavy rain is forecast over central and northern Nigeria on 7-8 September.