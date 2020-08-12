Nigeria
Nigeria - Floods (DG ECHO, DTM, FloodList, NOAA-CPC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 12 August 2020)
- Since the beginning of August, flooding was reported in several areas of Nigeria, killing at least four people (of which two in Baure and two in Kaduna), and damaging shelters in IDP camps in northeast Nigeria.
- Approximately 14,800 individuals were displaced, as a result of flooding in Kaduna, Katsina, Zamfara and Sokoto States.
- In Northeast Nigeria, a total of 8 camps were affected in Maiduguri and Konduga LGAs after the heavy windstorm and rainfall on the 3rd of August. The worst-hit was the NYSC camp in Maiduguri Metropolitan Council where an estimated 768 individuals were left without shelter.
- Moderate to heavy rainfall is forecast over central and northern Nigeria on 12-14 August.