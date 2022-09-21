Nigeria - Floods, cholera update (NOAA-CPC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 21 September 2022)

-
Heavy rain continues to affect several states of Nigeria, causing widespread floods that resulted in casualties and damage.
-
According to media reports, since the beginning of 2022, 300 people have been killed in separate flood-related incidents, 100,000 have been displaced and 500,000 affected across the country.
-
The heavy rain is increasing the risk of water-borne diseases such as cholera. On 14 September, the Government of Borno State, in the conflict-affected Northeast Nigeria declared a cholera outbreak with over 700 suspected cases so far and 39 reported deaths.