Nigeria: Flood response Emergency Plan of Action Final Report (DREF operation n° MDRNG028)

Description of the disaster

On 21st and 22 September 2019, high water levels of Rivers Niger and Benue affected some 18,640 people (3,104 households) in 54 communities of Cross River, Kogi, Niger and Taraba States and displaced some 4,485 people (746 households).

Following these floods, Kogi State EOC was activated on 22 September 2019. According to the State Coordinator of the SEMA, seven Local Government Areas (LGAs) located along Rivers Niger and Benue were severely affected with over 90 percent of Ibaji community fully submerged. Over twenty camps were set up for the flood affected households.

Table 1 indicates the number of flood-affected individuals for each state due to flooding.

In response to the floods, a DREF operation was launched on 5th October 2019 for CHF 251,943 to provide 6,000 flood affected individuals (1,000 households) through a cash transfer to support immediate livelihoods needs, and by providing WASH services in Cross River, Kogi, Niger and Taraba States of Nigeria.

Summary of response

Overview of Host National Society

At the beginning of the heavy rainy seasons, NRCS NHQ Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) was activated in July 2019 with the encouragement of Movement Partners (IFRC, ICRC and BRC) to discuss preparedness and possible flood response. NRCS collected on a regular basis situation updates from the branches to monitor the flood situation in the respective states that experienced floods.

As the situation worsened, the Nigerian Red Cross Society (NRCS) conducted flood rapid needs assessment from 23 September to 03 October 2019 covering nine states that were classified as ‘red alert’ of flooding by Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA). The nine states were Anambra, Cross River, Delta, Jigawa, Kebbi, Kogi, Niger, Oyo and Taraba.

NRCS National Headquarters through its local branches conducted the needs assessments in the affected communities and NRCS volunteers provided support to the injured through provision of first aid services, psychosocial support, evacuation and search and rescue.

Following the launch this DREF operation, NRCS carried out planned interventions across the four selected states of Cross River, Kogi, Niger and Taraba. A Planning Meeting was held with the four Branches to familiarize the branches with the DREF and have a clear plan of action (including budget) with the branches on the design and implementation of the three key strategies/activities (distribution of aqua tabs, hygiene promotion, and cash and voucher assistance) as reported below: