Nigeria Flash Update: COVID-19 still present in north-east Nigeria despite lower new infections (7 October 2020)

As of 6 October, out of 538,815 samples tested, 59,465 cases were confirmed throughout the country, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). These include 7,401 active cases, 50,951 discharged patients and 1,113 fatalities.

On 4 October, Nigeria recorded the lowest number of daily infections in seven months and also reported the lowest fatality rate in five months. However, the total number of confirmed cases doubled between 27 September and 3 October (2,142 cases) compared to the 1,053 new cases recorded during the previous week. Numbers risk increasing in coming weeks as the Government has announced that federal government schools will reopen on 12 October.

Borno State did not confirm any new cases during the whole of September, but four new cases were already confirmed since the beginning of October.

There are currently 23 active cases in Adamawa State for 248 confirmed cases, four active cases in Borno State for 745 confirmed cases, and 6 active cases in Yobe State for 76 confirmed cases in total since the beginning of the pandemic.